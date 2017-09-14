18 Malaysians advance to second round

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The first day of the 12th Sarawak ATF 14 & Under Series yesterday saw 18 Malaysians including eight girls checking into the second round (last 16) at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre.

Among the group were top seed Elsa Wan, fourth seed Tan Xin Hung, fifth seed Lydia Liong Ting En and sixth seed Lau Jie Ying in the girls singles, and third seed Tan Lin En, fourth seed Leroy Yong who all received first round byes.

In the boy’s singles competition, seventh seed Mitsuki Leong eased past compatriot Elson Yong 6-1, 6-1 to set up a second round match with Vietnam’s Nguyen Minhnhat.

Darius Wong registered an upset win over Kristian Janci of Sri Lanka who retired with an injury after trailing the Malaysian 7-6 (6) while Hayden Khoo Menom beat Singapore’s Luke Koh 6-1, 6-3.

Tournament top seed from Hong Kong Chan Tsz Him will take on Philippines’ Rupert Ohrelle Tortal in today’s last 16 while the second seed from Sri Lanka Thehan Wijemane will face India’s Callistus Britto Veerakumar in the other second round match.

In the girl’s singles competition, Tan Xin Hung’s next opponent is compatriot Lim Sze Xuan while Lydia Liong will play another Malaysian Shihomi Leong Li Xuan and Elsa Wan faces Brittany Michael Tiang Jing Yu.

The second seed from Hong Kong Shek Cheuk Ying is up against Malaysia’s Chan Li Ying for the slot in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Elson Yong Chen Shin-Raidon Tan Xue Long had the easiest of passages into the quarterfinals of the boy’s doubles when they were gifted with a walkover by the Vietnamese pair of Nguyen Minhnhat and Nguyen Quang Vinh who won the boys doubles title in the Selangor ATF 14 & Under Series last week.

Joining them in the last eight are top seeds Chan Tsz Him-Curtis Tan Hong Tseng from Hong Kong, second seeds of Leroy Yong-Mitsuki Leong (Malaysia) and third seeds Cornelius Sia-Tan Lin En.