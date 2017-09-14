‘All EPF investments undergo stringent assessment’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Employees Provident Fund asserted all of its investments go through a stringent assessment process to protect the interests of its 14 million members.

This came after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced that the fund will invest between US$3 billion to US$4 billion in US infrastructure projects.

“As a retirement fund, the EPF ensures that every investment proposal goes through a stringent risk assessment and robust due diligence process to protect the interest of its 14 million members,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The EPF affirmed that it scrutinises foreign investment opportunities that fit its risk and return profile as a retirement savings fund in line with its long term overseas diversification programme.

During his meet with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Najib said the EPF and Khazanah Nasional Bhd plan to expand their investments in the US and purchase more Boeing jets to help strengthen the country’s economy.

“I want to say that we came here with a strong value proposition to put on the table. We want to help you strengthen the US economy,” Najib said during a delegation meeting with Trump.

This discussion was the highlight of Najib’s Sept 11-13 working visit to the US at the invitation of the 45th US president who took office on Jan 20,2017.