Boeing, MAB sign MoU for 16 airplanes

KUALA LUMPUR: Boeing and Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire 16 airplanes – eight 787 Dreamliners and eight 737 MAXs, in Washington DC recently.

The signing was witnessed by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as well as members from the airline and Boeing.

The announcement included eight 787-9 Dreamliners by converting eight of MAB’s existing order of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and eight additional purchase rights of the 737 MAX 8s, as well as, Boeing’s Global Fleet Care service to maintain the national carrier’s current and future Boeing airplanes, Boeing said in a statement issued in Washington here yesterday.

Boeing Global Fleet Care provides point solutions in the form of engineering, materials and maintenance programmes for air operators.

Once finalised, the deal would be posted to Boeing’s orders and deliveries website, it said.

“Boeing offers the very best wide-body and single aisle airplanes in the world and we are delighted Malaysia Airlines continues to put its trust and confidence in Boeing with this MOU for 16 Boeing airplanes,” president and chief executive officer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Kevin McAllister said.

He added that the 787 and the 737 MAX would provide Malaysia Airlines with unmatched fuel efficiency, economics and a superior passenger experience as they continue to grow their business across Southeast Asia and beyond.

The 787 is a family of technologically advanced, super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features and uses 25 per cent less fuel and with 20 to 25 per cent fewer emissions than the airplanes it replaced while the 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that would open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines managing director and chief executive officer Peter Bellew said the new wide-body aircraft was key to making Malaysia Airlines a premium airline, offering a five-star product again.

“The extraordinary range of the 787-9 gives an ability to operate to any point in Europe and some US destinations in the future from Kuala Lumpur.

“The MOU with Boeing on their Global Fleet Care programme will allow the two companies to build a world class maintenance, repair and overhaul for 737 MAX, 787 and 737NG based on Malaysia’s existing facilities in Kuala Lumpur,” said Bellew.

Malaysia Airlines currently operates more than 50 Next-Generation 737s and has an additional 25 of 737 MAXs on order, including 10 for the new 737 MAX 10. — Bernama