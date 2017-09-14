Bruce hits 298 and Happy Box at MAW Trios

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: September 10, 2017 will be a date that Bruce Bilton will remember for a long time in his bowling career.

The civil servant and a member of White Sharks achieved his personal best score of 298 in the eighth week of competition in the Megalanes Adventure World (MAW) Trios League 159 & Below category at MAW, King’s Centre last Sunday.

For this feat, Bruce bagged the Happy Box’s accumulated prize money of RM1,263.

He was the second winner of the Happy Box after Jackie Ting and the prize money reverts to RM500.

Bruce now leads the Individual High Game (Handicap) and Individual High Series (Handicap) categories with 298 pins and 859 pina respectively while his team lead the Team High Game and Team High Series categories.

The eighth week of competition also saw White Sharks and Silent Killers registering the biggest wins of 14-6.

Meanwhile, RVS are the league leaders with 278.02 Peterson points after knocking down 15,252 pins.

The second and third spots are occupied by Petra Bowlers (260.92) and Air Strike 2 (245.21) respectively.

They are followed by White Sharks, Gutter Gangs, Mancai Bowlers, PBA Mix, Silent Killers and Baby Boss in fourth to ninth poisitions.

Abg Nawawi of Mancai Bowlers and Jafni Azman of Gutter Gangs shared the second spot in the Individual High Game with 232 pins while Mohd Kassyfullah of Petra Bowlers is second in the Individual High Series with 782 pins.