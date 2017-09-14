Censor photos of suspects who have not been convicted yet – Dev Kumar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The police are advising the media, especially online news portals and Facebook pages, to not publish photos of suspects without censoring the photos.

In a press statement, state CID chief Dato Dev Kumar said that a suspect that has not been convicted in a court of law are innocent until proven guilty.

“Publishing a photo of a suspect before a judicial process could cause the suspect and his or her family members irreparable damage to their reputation, mental trauma and stigmatisation in society,” said Dev.

The statement from the CID chief comes after the police were alerted to a post on a Facebook page that quoted a press release by OCPD Kuching on the arrest of three women suspected of drug activities.

The post was accompanied by police mugshot photos of the three suspects.

“We managed to identify an individual connected with the page and ordered the post to be removed immediately. The posting was subsequently deleted. However, the damage had already been done,” he added.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police, Dato’ Amer Awal was taking this matter seriously and has directed an internal investigation to be conducted on the release of the police mugshot photos to unauthorised parties.

The individual responsible for releasing these photos will be disciplined, he said.