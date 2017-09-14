Chong, Tan acquitted of participating in street protest charge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen and Stampin MP Julian Tan have been discharged and acquitted in the Sessions Court here today after they were charged with participating in a street protest two years ago.

Presiding judge Steve Ritikos made the decision after he ruled that there was no prime facie established against them by the prosecutor.

He ruled that there was no street protest involved in the event which they allegedly took part in on Aug 29, 2015 during the Bersh 4 rally here during a walk from Hilton Hotel to the Song Kheng Hai rugby field, where the rally ground was.

They were charged under Section 492)(c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2014.