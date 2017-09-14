CM leads tour to view locomotive models

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be leading a delegation on a study tour to view locomotive models in Europe this month-end.

Considering that the continent now had hydrogen-powered passenger trains, he hoped the study tour would be able to enlighten him and his delegation on this modern technology.

“People are now talking about the locomotive train which uses hydrogen to move forward. So, I am bringing my officers to see this technology in Europe end of this month,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the International Unimas STEM Engineering Conference (EnCon) 2017 opening ceremony at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Asked if the trip was to look at possible locomotive models for the state’s LRT project, Abang Johari assured he would provide more details in time to come.

“Wait till I come back (from Europe) then I will tell you (the media). I don’t know the details yet so it’s not fair for me to tell you now lest the information is proven wrong later,” he remarked.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari reiterated his vision of improving the state’s public transport system using the latest technology which is also environment friendly.

“We have to develop Kuching as a healthy, green city and in order to do so we have to improve our public transport using the latest technology like Singapore which now has driverless cars.

“That is why I have initiated the LRT project in Kuching which will have various stations around the division and we will develop new neighbourhoods which will connect to these stations,” he said.

The chief minister also revealed that the state government was now putting emphasis on providing scholarships or loans for new courses or disciplines that can contribute towards Sarawak’s future.

“I have requested those in the academic industry to provide us with input for the government to provide scholarships and loans on new courses even up to postgraduate level.

“Apart from that, I have also indicated to them that qualified students who are eligible to enter world renowned universities such as Stanford University or Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), we will find money to fund and send them there for research and development,” he said, adding that a ceremony under the Tun Taib Education Bursary for this would be announced later.

At EnCon, Abang Johari witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding between Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Engineering and The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) and its counterparts – IEM Sarawak branch; Geo Crete Specialist Sdn Bhd; The Welding Institute, United Kingdom; Universitas Pancha Bhakti; ACME Integrated Sdn Bhd; Turbowolf Resources Sdn Bhd; and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Later, he officiated at the International Science, Technology and Engineering Expo (i-STEEx) 2017 held in conjunction with EnCon.

Also present were Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi and dean of Unimas Faculty of Engineering, Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman.