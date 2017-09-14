Brunei 

Customs case

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: A local man was sentenced to a fine of more than 40 thousand dollars or 12 months and 2 weeks imprisonment in default for possessing customs contrabands, reported brudirect.com.

Aizatul Adnin Bin Roslan was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for possessing 52 cartons and 9 packets of cigarettes of various brands as well as 48 bottles of alcoholic drinks and 14 kilograms of chicken wings. The defendant, who committed the offence at the Brunei River two days ago, was given 8 months to settle the fine.

 

