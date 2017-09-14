DPM visits Category 3 dilapidated school SMK Rosli Dhoby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi visited SMK Rosli Dhoby – a boarding school classified as a Category 3 dilapidated school (DS3) – here today.

SMK Rosli Dhoby was Zahid’s first stopover, arriving there at around 9.30am – one of two schools he will be visiting during his working visit here.

State Education Department’s criteria for schools to be classified under DS3 include schools that are old and rundown, more than 50 years old, certified as unsafe by the Public Works Department (JKR), made of wood, having a handicap in the structure and 75 per cent of the building blocks in a dilapidated condition.

There, he saw for himself the appalling conditions of the wooden hostel, which housed 43 male boarders.

The wooden block has also been affected by termites.

From there, Ahmad Zahid went to visit the girls’ hostel, which was still in good condition. It housed 98 female boarders.

The Deputy Prime Minister was later briefed on a three-storey classroom block, which had been vacated as JKR had certified the building as unsafe.

From SMK Rosli Dhoby, he continued his visit to SK Ulu Sg Salim before wrapping up with a press conference at around noon.

Meanwhile, SMK Rosli Dhoby principal Tan Tie Muan said the three-storey building block was vacated since early January due to cracks in certain portions of the structure.

There was a letter from JKR dated Jan 6, 2017 informing the school to vacate the building.

“We had diverted the students to some other blocks. Hence, starting this year, owing to this arrangement, the junior forms – Form 1 and 2 – have been shifted to the afternoon session. So, we still have to operate a double-session,” he said.

Tan said the school had submitted JKR’s reports including photographs of the vacated block to the Ministry of Education.

The school was built in 1974 and currently has a student population of 1,067.