His majesty’s bilateral meeting with his excellency Li Keqiang

NANNING,CHINA: His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam held a Bilateral Meeting with His Excellency Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China which was held at the West Hall, the Great Hall of the People, Beijing. Accompanying His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen, reported brudirect.com.

His Majesty was greeted on arrival by His Excellency the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting, His Majesty and His Excellency discussed Brunei-China economic ties, including cooperation in the areas of energy, infrastructure and development, agriculture, fisheries, finance, and connectivity.

His Majesty and His Excellency also discussed ASEAN-China dialogue relations, where both sides looked forward to celebrating the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN China Strategic Partnership in 2018.