Latest: Over 25 perish in fire at a hostel in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-three students and two wardens died in a fire at a religious school, Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, at Jalan Keramat Ujung here early today.

According to a Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, six students and a member of the public were injured in the incident.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 5.41 am.

Video recordings by the public showed the top most floor of the three-storey building was still burning during the call (azan) of the morning prayer (Subuh). – Bernama