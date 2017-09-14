Over 3,000 runners for inaugural Sibu Marathon on Sept 16

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Over 3,000 including runners from Kenya, Japan, China and Singapore will take part in the inaugural Sibu Marathon to be held at Sibu Town Square Phase I on Sept 16.

The total prize money of RM75,160 is up for grabs in four categories: 42.195km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km run and 5km run.

Event co-organiser Wong Hie Ping announced yesterday that participants are to collect their T-shirts and race kits from the council by 6pm on Friday at the latest.

At a press conference yesterday, she hoped all participants will be ready “for the biggest ever run to be held here.”

SMC deputy chairwoman Rorayah Jamain and representatives from co-organiser Kuching City Jogger’s Club (CJC) were also present.

Flag-off for the full marathon is at midnight, followed by the half-marathon at 4am, 10km at 5.30am and 5km at 6.30am.

The prize presentation will be at 7.30am at the lobby of Wisma Sanyan.

Wong also disclosed that Bujang Suntong Road will be closed to traffic from 11.30pm on Friday till 10am the following day.

“The car parking lots at Sibu Town Square Phase I and Chuan Corridor will also be closed then,” she added.

Expressing appreciation to CJC for helping to organise the event, she said: “Without the help of CJC who has so much experience in organising international marathons, there is no way for Sibu Marathon to attract so many foreigners.”

She also expressed appreciation to the 200 volunteers and sponsors.

The full marathon and half marathon have men’s open, women’s open and veteran sections while the 10km and 5km have men’s amd women’s sections.

For the full marathon, the top three finishers will receive RM4,000, RM3,000 and RM2,000 with lesser amounts up to 30th position.

Cash prizes are also extended to top finishers for the other three distances including RM1,500 for the 21km half marathon winner, RM500 for the 10km winner and RM200 for the 5km champion.