Peugeot eyes better market share in SUV segment with new models

KUALA LUMPUR: Nasim Sdn Bhd (Nasim), the official distributor for Peugeot vehicles in Malaysia, aims to expand its market share in the local sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment as its enhanced Peugeot 3008 model joins the line-up.

Head of Marketing and Communications, Dennis Michael, said Peugeot aims to capture two per cent of the Malaysian SUV market this year, with the current available models, namely the 2008 urban SUV and the 3008 SUV.

“With the launch of the large seven-seater Peugeot 5008 SUV next year, we aim to achieve a three per cent market share,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the media test drive of the 3008 SUV in Taiping, Perak.

Dennis said the Peugeot 3008 had undergone significant improvements in terms of design and safety and comes with additional premium features.

He said Nasim has now got a strong product line-up and the domestic SUV market still looks healthy with the total SUV’s sold from January to July at 31,926 units.

“The 3008 SUV model that we previously launched (in 2014) ever had a six-month waiting list. It showed the market is moving and leaning more towards the SUV segment,” he added.

He said the company is looking at an overall sales volume of 1,800 units this year (up from 2016’s 1,700 units) and the Peugeot 3008 has a target of 400 units for 2017 in contributing 22 per cent to the overall target.

Dennis said the main selling point of the 3008 is its design factor, while offering a very unique proposition for the driver, the award winning Peugeot’s trademark i-Cockpit interior.

The fully imported 3008 SUV is available in two versions of the Active THP (Turbo High Pressure) which retail at RM142,888 and the range-topping Allure THP, selling for RM155,888 (on-the road without insurance).

The prices include a five-year or 120,000 km warranty as well as a 24-hour Peugeot Assistance service and complimentary access to the Sky Park Subang Assistance service.

Dennis said the 208 model contributed almost 50 per cent to Nasim’s overall sales target for 2017, and the 208 SUV, 308, 408 and 508, the rest.

Nasim spent about RM5 million in aftersales and network expansion in 2017 and currently has 32 outlets of sales, service and spare parts(3S) centres nationwide. — Bernama