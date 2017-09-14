Sarikei’s Nie Nie eyeing javelin gold at Perak Sukma

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: State javelin thrower Wong Nie Nie is determined to stand on top of the podium at next year’s Perak Sukma.

The 19-year-old pre-University student of Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) has been on a good run in recent years and she has vowed to work hard to continue help bring glory to the state.

“Nothing is going to derail my plan to help the state lift the elusive gold medal for javelin event which means so much to the state,” she told The Borneo Post.

At last week’s Sibu Open Track and Field Championship, Nie Nie re-wrote the meet record with a new distance of 41.36m to erase the old mark of 39.80m.

She has a personel best of 41.70m registered at the Malaysia Open held in Kuala Lumpur earlier this year.

“Never mind that it is not my personal best but I am confident that I can improve gradually as I continue with my arduous training programme at BJSS.”

It’s a tall order as Sukma defending champion Fatin Nur Shahiera of Kuala Lumpur, who threw over 43m in Kuching last year, will only be 20 years old next year and is still eligible to contest.

But Nie Nie said she is not going to feel intimidated.

“I am looking forward to the Perak Sukma, hopefully to avenge my defeat to her in Kuching.”

The last Sarawakian to win the event at Sukma was three-time winner Ho Siew Wei from Miri who won in 2004, 2006 and 2008.

Meanwhile, another promising thrower Wong Yu Kiong is on cloud nine after breaking the meet record in the U-14 discus in Sibu.

His distance of 51.82m eclipsed the old record of 46.10m set two years ago.

Standing at 178cm, the 13-year-old transition boy of SMK Tong Hua looks every inch a champion in the making.

Both Nie Nie and Yu Kiong were representing Sarikei Selected whose team manager Liong Shuen Keong revealed that the duo are the product of SMK Tong Hua.

“In our pursuit for recognition, we will continue to unearth talented throwers to ensure that our reputation as the producer of throw athletes remain relevant,” Liong said.

Sarikei Selected won the overall title at the 13th Sibu Open with a haul of 13 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals followed by Bukit Jalil Sports School with 13-3-0 and Kuching Cats with 8-7-3.