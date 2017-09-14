SBA players dominate state junior tourney

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) shuttlers emerged as the biggest winners of the 2nd Leg of the Sarawak Junior State Closed U12 & U16 Badminton Championship when they bagged four out of the eight titles at SBA Hall last Sunday.

Unseeded players upset the form book when they won the Boys/Girls U16 singles and doubles categories.

SBA’s Nik Azizi Murat beat teammate and joint 3/4 seed Goh Shun Khiat 21-19, 21-13 for the Boys U16 singles crown, with PBM’s Danny Lee Sheng Yee and LWS’ Loo Chun Kit in joint third placings.

SBA also won the Girls U16 singles through Kashley Kho Tze Yin who eased past Audrey Vanessa Chee of CCY 21-5, 21-7 in the final.

Joint third were Karin Sophia Ng (KBA-Stampark) and Irene Sia (NGBT).

Their third victory was in the Boys U12 doubles where Darren Lim Lian Zhan and Muhammad Iqbal Asyraaf overcame the challenge of Freddie Lambert Rorton and James Chang from PBM 23-21, 21-11.

Muhammad Iqbal Asyraaf completed a double after he won the Boys U12 singles by beating his doubles partner Darren Lim in three sets of 25-23, 12-21 and 21-10.

Miri Badminton Association claimed the Girls U16 doubles title when Emilia Lewi Gawong and Pamella Bawang Paing defeated the combination of Nicole Hon Cai Xuan (SBA) and Sim Jia Min (MBA) 21-9, 18-21 and 21-14.

Kuching Badminton Association (KBA-Stampark) also brought home one title after top seed Lee Zi Suen beat CCY’s Brenda Lai Qian Tung, the second seed, in straight sets of 21-16, 21-18 in the Girls U12 singles.

Zi Suen went on to complete her double win after partnering Brenda Lai in the Girls U12 doubles where they beat Angel Chin Onn Qi (MBA) and Siti Nursuhaiza Suhaimi (WBC) 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 in the final.

Other winners were Darren Yuen Teck Lee (CJS)-Pui Wee Young (CCY) in the Boys U16 doubles.

The championship organised by SBA was aimed at selecting players to represent Sarawak in the National Junior Circuit Inter State U12 & U16 Championships in Johor from Oct 24-28.

SBA treasurer Soh Theng Sai, who gave away the prizes, also presented cash incentives to Wong Ling Ching and Kashley Kho for finishing second in the Girls U14 singles and doubles in the National Junior Circuit Grand Prix Finals at Stadium Negeri Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu from July 25 to 29 this year.