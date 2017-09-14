Short-circuit believed to be cause of fire at religious school

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The fire which broke out at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre at Jalan Keramat Ujung here early today is believed to be caused by a short-circuit.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Deputy Director Assistant Fire Commissioner Abu Obaidat Mohamad said the short-circuit was believed to have occurred in front of the door to the students’ hostel on the third floor of the building.

He said this was based on the locations where the bodies of the victims were found, which were on the left and right side of the third floor of the building.

“They were believed to have tried to escape from the fire (which started) in the centre of the room through the windows, but the widows had grille, leaving only the door, which was also the only exit on the third floor,” he told reporters at the scene.

The 24 bodies found on the top floor were burnt and lying on top of each other.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the bodies were found at two locations on the third floor of the building which was occupied by 36 students.

“Investigation found the condition of the 24 bodies was burnt and they were lying on top of one another,” he told reporters after visiting the scene of the fire.

He said the religious centre only had one exit, the reason why most of the occupants were trapped and could not be saved. The fire was believed to have started at the exit.

The windows also did not have safety features that allowed for use during emergency.

Amar Singh said 14 students and four teachers managed to get out of the building on time or were rescued, with six of them reported in critical condition. All of them were sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The students at the religious centre were all boys, aged between 13 and 17.

The bodies would be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification by family members and post mortem.

He said police would investigate on claims that the centre was operating without a permit.

Thirty-six students and six teachers were reported to be staying at the centre 36 students, with 34 of them, including two teachers, found burnt in the fire which broke out 5.15 am. – Bernama