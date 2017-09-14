St Alban chapel and primary school allowed to keep their land

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Anglican Church this morning succeeded in defending St Alban chapel and St Alban primary school in Sungai Tapang from eviction from the land they sit on now.

The Kuching Sessions Court ruled that the Church and School have an irrevocable licence to occupy the land so long as it is used for religious and educational purposes.

The plaintiffs were Kampung Sungai Tapang headman Willie Bohen and Duis Kinchon, children of two of the original land owners of the disputed land.

They named former Bishop for the Anglican Diocese of Kuching and Brunei Right Reverend Datuk Bolly Lapok as first defendant because he was the trustee of the land belonging to Anglican mission and churches.

The other defendants are working committee members of St Alban chapel, St Alban Sungai Tapang primary school headmaster and his management committee members, the then State Education director Wan Samsuiri Wan Hasbi and several contractors who were tasked to upgrade the school.

Set up in the 60s, the village now have more than 200 households. It is situated along the Sungai Tapang-Old Airport Road in Kota Sentosa here.

It was reported that the school and church were set up in 1961 and that in 1970, the Land and Survey Department issued titles to the land on which the school and church sit on, but the land was put under the name of Bohen Sulong (who was the then village head), Kinchon Sageh, Atok Menyat and Jenggi Layu.

It was the school headmaster Gereman Siong that revealed the status of land ownership to villagers in 1978.

The land was surrendered by Kinchon as well as Willie Bohen on behalf of his father Jubai Jenggi and Pawi Jenggi to the mission in 1997 and the signing of the surrender was witnessed by the then school parent-teacher association president Maniam Mathiah.

Counsels Leonard Shim and Alan Bong from Reddi and Co and Clarice Chan of Baru Bian Advocates represented the defendants while Theresa Udam from Sio and Ting Advocates represented the plaintiffs this morning.