STA contributes RM1 mln to 19 social, welfare organisations

KUCHING: A total of 19 social and welfare organisations in the state received financial contribution amounting to a total of RM1 million from Sarawak Timber Association (STA).

The presentation ceremony of STA’s financial contributions to social & welfare organisations was also held in conjunction with the Head of State Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Pehin Sri Haji Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 81st Birthday celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony today, STA honorary secretary Dato Henry Lau said the forestry and timber industry recognises the importance of social responsibilities, because without improving the standard of living of their fellow citizens and the environment, their standing will amount to nothing more than just a “greedy machine”.

“Worse still are those carrying out illegal activities, giving a bad name to other industry players.

“As a collective body, STA urges its members to be mindful of our social responsibilities,” he said.

Sarawak Timber Association (STA) was established in 1971. STA was restructured in 1988 to cater for the whole timber industry in Sarawak under one roof as envisioned by Taib, the then Chief Minister.

Lau said it was the farsighted vision of Taib as Chief Minister then to have an umbrella association providing a platform for all the timber companies in Sarawak to function as a cohesive entity working closely with the government and its agencies to face challenges and for the beneficial progress for all stakeholders.

“Under Tun’s leadership as Chief Minister of Sarawak from 1981 to 2014, we were very fortunate to enjoy progressive years that played a significant role in revenue generation, providing gainful employment and enabling many of our members to branch out and expand their economic activities,” he said.

This year’s recipients are Pusat Perkhidmatan Warga Tua Kuching Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching, Sarawak Society For Deaf, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Kuching Autistic Association, Diabetes Malaysia Cawangan Negeri Sarawak, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Sarawak Heart Foundation Kuching, Sarawak Society for the Blind Kelab, Rekreasi dan Sosial, Jabatan Hutan Sarawak (FORESSA), Persatuan Kebajikan Islam, Jabatan Hutan Sarawak (PERKIJAB), Kelab Peminat P. Ramlee Kuching, Pertubuhan Sahabat Pencinta Elmu Kuching, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (SADIA), Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (Forum), Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS), The Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak and Persekutuan Persatuan Melanau Sarawak.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.