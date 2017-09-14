State govt to table Multi-Media Authority Ordinance in Nov DUN sitting

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state government will table the Multi-Media Authority Ordinance in the November State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting that will govern all digital economy and e-commerce-related activities.

Second Finance Minister and Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said this when met after the presentation of minor rural project (MRP) grants at his office in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

“The ordinance will cover all areas of digital economy and e-commerce. We can move forward with proper rules and regulations governing all digital economy and e-commerce-related activities.

“We are new. My ministry is only a few months old. We will set up centres to spread information, educate and train people how to go about doing digital economy and e-commerce,” he said.

He added he had led a delegation to China to have dialogue sessions with officers from digital economy and e-commerce-related authorities, government departments and organisations from Sept 4 to 8 to learn about e-commerce and digital economy.

“We hope to learn from China. They are very advanced in as far as digital economy is concerned. We also learn about China’s cyber security, which is important if we want to move forward with digital economy,” said Wong.

Wong said this working visit to China had provided an avenue for the delegates to understand the e-commerce concept as well as the government’s role in the industry.

He hoped members of the delegation would pick up the necessary know-how on implementing e-commerce based on the legal framework to regulate the industry in order to minimise issues and blunders.