TAR members sue GAUM, govts

KOTA KINABALU: Members of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) have filed a suit against the chairman of Gerakan Akar Umbi Umno Malaysia (Gaum), the federal and state governments seeking a declaration regarding the issue of Malaysia Agreement 1963 at the High Court here.

Lucy Listin Batak, Jeffrey Kumin @ John, Homer D Lubaton, Alfred Raphael and Marcel Jude A/L MS Joseph in filing the suit named Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar, the Government of Malaysia, the Sabah State Government and the Sarawak State Government as first, second, third and fourth defendants.

In their suit, the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to restrain the first defendant from making statements, whether public or otherwise, to intimidate, suppress, threaten the freedom of expression and the rights of freedom of speech granted to Malaysian citizens and the citizens of Sabah as guaranteed by Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration that the statements of the first defendant published in a local newspaper on September 12 this year regarding the said agreement was unlawful, unconstitutional and against Articles of the Federal Constitution of Malaysia and the relevant provisions of the Malaysia Agreement, including the 20 Points.

Apart from that, they also seeking damages, punitive damages against the first defendant and any other reliefs deemed fit by the court.

Meanwhile, also in the same suit, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration against the other defendants that the first defendant’s failure to restrain the Republic of Singapore from seceding from Malaysia was a breach of the Malaysia Agreement.

They also seeking a declaration that the secession by the Republic of Singapore from the Federation of Malaysia was a breach of the Malaysia Agreement.

The plaintiffs are also claiming a declaration that the Malaysia Agreement was valid and lawful notwithstanding that the Republic of Singapore seceded from the Federation of Malaysia without the consent and approval of the State of Sabah and the State of Sarawak.

The plaintiffs also claimed for costs and any other reliefs deemed fit by the court.