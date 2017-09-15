23 licensed tour companies operating without premises

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Prosecuting illegal tour operators is not an easy task because they have the cooperation of licensed tour operators and employ licensed tour guides, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s Sabah office director, Ag Ahmad Zaki Abu Bakar.

“They even have agreements (with licensed tour operators) and rent tour buses,” he said when speaking to reporters yesterday.

Nonetheless, these illegal tour operators are unlicensed and could not produce the documents when they are asked to by his personnel, said Zaki.

He added that there are 700 licensed tour companies in Sabah and he had personally visited and checked 200 of them. He also said that 23 were operating without premises and would have their license terminated.

“We have been actively checking on all the premises,” he said.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun then quipped, “Sepandai-pandai basing melompat, jatuh juga.” (No matter how smart the squirrel is at leaping, eventually it will fall)

“They are motivated by good and easy profits. So many shortcuts and less management fees. Also, they think they will never get caught,” he said.

Zaki also provided an update on the case of 40 tour guides who protested at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport in July, this year.

“All have been given show cause letters…most have said that they were misled by what was spread through WhatsApp,” he said.

Among the implications facing those involved in the protest is the likelihood of their licence being revoked.