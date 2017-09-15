Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: An orderly curriculum Syllabus will not be successful if it is not implemented effectively. The content of the syllabus in any Islamic Studies courses have been orderly arranged by the scholars long time ago as ‘turath’ that is inherited until today. This was said by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Acting Ra’es Kolej of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, in his keynote address entitled ‘Kurikulum Pengajian Islam dan Bahasa Arab Praktis; Keperluan dan Tindakan Institut Pengajian Tinggi’, at the Closing of the International Conference on Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, ICAIS 2017, this afternoon, brudirect.com reporterd.

According to Doctor Haji Adanan, the syllabus should be practised in line with the needs of the muslim ummah and in facing the current issues that evolved around the muslim ummah. Present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Education. More than 60 working papers including 3 premier papers were presented. ICAIS 2017 is a collaboration between University Islam Sultan Sharif Ali, UNISSA, the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB and the Islamic Universities League, IUL.