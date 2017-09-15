DBKU to hold inaugural Criterium race

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is organising the inaugural DBKU Criterium Race 1.0 championship at Celebration Square in Petra Jaya here on Sept 17.

The sport activity is held in conjunction with the 29th Kuching City Day celebration this year.

It is divided into six categories namely Sarawak Closed, Boys (aged 20 and below), Veteran (aged 40 and above), MTB, Open and All Stars (aged 50 and above).

For the Sarawak Closed category, the champion will bring home RM700 while first and second runners-up will get RM500 and RM300, respectively. The fourth place winner will get RM200 and fifth place RM100.

Champions for the Boys, Veteran and MTB categories will each walk away with RM600 followed by first runner-up (RM400), second runner-up (RM300), fourth-place (RM200) and fifth-place (RM100).

In the Open category, RM1,000 is offered for the champion while first and second runners-up will received RM700 and RM500, respectively, fourth-place (RM400) and fifth-place (RM300).

The champion for the All Star category will be given RM500 followed by RM300 for first runner-up, RM200 for second runner-up and RM150 each for fourth and fifth-place finishers.

For more information on the race, call Nurfarihah Abdullah at 082-236223 or 016-873 3266.