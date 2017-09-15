EU workers drift from Britain just as restaurateurs need them most

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LONDON: Business is booming for Paul Murphy’s recruitment agency in northwest England.

Clients are rolling in with more jobs in restaurants, bars and hotels than ever before, but finding workers to fill them has become tricky.

Britain’s vote to leave the EU has complicated life for Murphy. A steady stream of continental Europeans who for years have taken up hundreds of thousands of positions in the hospitality business and other industries has started to dry up.

“It’s definitely getting worse. The lead time to fill a chef vacancy at the moment … could be anything between two and six months,” said Murphy, whose Knight Benton Recruitment agency is based in the small town of Cleator Moor.

By contrast finding a chef last year would take two months at most, he told Reuters.

Citizens of the remaining European Union states – from Italians and Spanish to Poles and Romanians – face losing their automatic right to live in Britain when it leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Murphy believes the government must produce an alternative immigration regime that ensures employers get the workers they need.

“Without a proper plan in place, they could crash the economy,” he said.

The hospitality sector, like farming and construction, has relied heavily on Europeans, and particularly on people from the poorer ex-communist states which began joining the EU in 2003.

Citizens of other EU countries could make up as much as a quarter of the 3 million workers in hospitality, according to a KPMG report based on a survey of British Hospitality Association (BHA) members. That includes 75 per cent of waiting staff, 37 per cent of housekeepers and 25 per cent of chefs.

Last June’s referendum has affected both the supply of labour and demand for it.

European workers are starting to leave Britain or having second thoughts about coming in the first place, worried about their uncertain status after Brexit.

On top of this, the pound has fallen more than 15 per cent against the euro and about 21 per cent against the Polish zloty since the referendum.

That means Europeans’ sterling pay does not stretch nearly so far when they send money home, encouraging them to seek work elsewhere.

But Murphy’s clients need more staff. Cleator Moor lies on the edge of the Lake District national park, a top tourist draw.

The weak pound has encouraged many Britons to holiday at home and attracted growing numbers of foreign visitors to places like the Lake District. They need feeding and accommodating.

Smaller firms are particularly affected. Some are paying agencies to recruit for roles they used to fill easily themselves, raising salaries and offering more part-time hours.

At a national level, big brands like the Pret a Manger sandwich chain and pizza restaurant group Franco Manca have warned about the impact on their businesses.

Hospitality alone accounts for around 4.3 per cent of the British economy, the BHA estimates, but the problem is wider. Numerous recruitment and sentiment surveys have suggested that firms across the economy are struggling to fill vacancies.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has to balance these concerns with those of the many Britons who say they voted for Brexit primarily to clamp down on migration from the EU.

The government wants to keep the right of Irish citizens to work in Britain, an arrangement which long pre-dates the EU.

But a leaked document last week showed it is considering restricting migration from other EU states to all but the highest skilled workers. The government has said only that it would set out its proposals later this year.

Employers fear too hard a line will make matters worse. Already they raised salaries at the fastest pace for two years in August as the fall in EU migration aggravates the labour shortage, according to a survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation. — Reuters