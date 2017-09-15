Exhausted swimming, drug dealer caught by police

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KANDANGAN, S Kalimantan: A drug dealer, IL (43), finally exhausted after trying to escape from police pursuit by swimming across the river in South Daha, South Hulu Sungai (HSS) District, South Kalimantan, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

HSS Police Chief Adj Sr Comr (AKBP) Rahmat Budi Handoko through South Daha Police Chief Second Inspector I Putu Suardika acknowledged on Wednesday (2/2) that two police officers, Brigadier Leo and Bripda Revan, had trouble pursuing IL.

“IL immediately ran away from the police and, when cornered by the river, he jumped into the river while trying to throw away the evidence of Carnophen drugs,” he said.

Police did not lose his track. They scattered, some using small boats to catch up with IL, others waiting swiftly on the banks of the river, to narrow the space for IL.

IL, informed by local residents of distributing the G-class drug in their neighborhood, was secured after exhaustion and almost limp from swimming across the river.

Police found drug type Carnophen which had discarded by IL amounted to 13 pills and money Rp60 thousand alleged proceeds of drug sales.

IL, in the condition of fatigue along with the evidence, was then taken to Daha Selatan Police office for further legal process.