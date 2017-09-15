Four detained for smuggling 22,920 packets of cigarettes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) detained three foreigners and a local man who were suspected of smuggling 22,920 packets of cigarettes of various brands worth more than RM121,520 during two separate operations at Perkampungan Sabah Baru here on Wednesday.

Disclosing this here yesterday, ESSCom commander DCP Dato’ Hazani Ghazali said the cigarettes seized included 1,320 packets of LA Bold Hitam, 2,400 packets of Absolute (Menthol), 3,200 packets of LA Menthol and 16,000 packets of Premium Gold.

“Acting on a public tip, a police team from the Marine Police Force launched an operarion at the areas and during their surveillance, four individuals were seen loading a black package from a four-wheel-drive.

“During the raid, three men were nabbed while one of them managed to escape. Police found 6,920 packets of cigarettes hidden under the rear seat and bucket of the vehicle,” he said.

In another separate operation at the same area, the Marine Police team bumped into a suspicious vehicle entering the area of a new building near the garbage area.

Hazani said the police team found the vehicle was carrying 16,000 packets of cigarettes worth RM80,000.

He said all the suspects, aged between 27 and 36, and the two four-wheel-drive vehicles and 22,920 packets of cigarettes were all worth about RM339,520 and were taken to the Marine Police base for further investigation.

“The case will be investigated under the Customs Act 1967 for smuggling non-taxable cigarettes,” he said.

Hazani praised the Marine Police Force for foiling an attempt to smuggle the cigarettes.

He also hoped that members of public would immediately report to the ESSCom Operation Centre at 089 863181 on any suspicious activities, including smuggling for further action.