Heavy rain lashes Penang causing floods, landslides

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

GEORGE TOWN: Heavy rain has been lashing five districts in Penang from 3 am today, causing floods, landslides and traffic congestion, uprooting trees and raising the water levels of two rivers to above the danger point in several areas, according to the State Fire and Rescue Department.

However, so far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property and neither has anyone been evacuated due the floods, which reportedly reached up to 0.6 metres in some areas.

As at 11 am, it was still raining heavily.

A spokesman of the North East District Department of Drainage and Irrigation said the water levels of Sungai Pinang and Sungai Air Itam had breached the danger point.

“The floodwaters in several areas in the North East District has reached up to 0.6 metres as at 9 am. However, there has been no evacuation of residents,” he said.

A check by Bernama revealed that floodwaters had risen as high as 0.5 metres at Jalan P. Ramlee but it is learnt that no evacuation centre had been opened.

A spokesman of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said the flooded areas included Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Sungai Pinang, Taman Lumba Kuda, Bandar Baru Air Itam, Paya Terubong, Relau, Balik Pulau, Batu Ferringhi and several areas in Seberang Perai including Taman Bagan, Mak Mandin, Permatang Pauh and Jalan Tembikai.

Severe traffic congestion was reported in George Town, in both directions on the Penang Bridge and along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway heading towards the city centre as several flooded roads had to be closed.

It is learnt that reports had been received of uprooted trees and landslides in Medan Fettes and Paya Terubong, but there had been no reports of any casualties. – Bernama