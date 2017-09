Inquiry promises to uncover truth about Grenfell Tower fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LONDON: A public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed at least 80 people in June held its first session with its chairman promising to explain the causes of what he called ‘a tragedy unprecedented in modern times’.

The 24-storey social housing block, home to a poor, multi-ethnic community, was destroyed in an inferno that started in a fourth-floor apartment in the middle of the night and quickly engulfed the building.

The session started with a minute’s silence to honour the victims, whose exact number remains unknown because of the devastation inside the tower.

“(The inquiry) can and will provide answers to the pressing questions of how a disaster of this kind could occur in 21st century London, and thereby I hope provide a small measure of solace,” the inquiry’s chairman, retired judge Martin Moore-Bick, said in his opening statement.

Grenfell Tower was part of a deprived housing estate in Kensington and Chelsea, one of the richest boroughs in London, and the disaster has prompted a national debate about social inequalities and the neglect of poor communities.

The inquiry will examine the cause and spread of the fire, the design, construction and refurbishment of the tower. — Reuters