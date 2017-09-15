Jimisar Autotrade introduces new Mitsubishi Triton variant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Jimisar Autotrade Sdn Bhd – the official 4S Mitsubishi dealer here – has introduced the new Mitsubishi Triton VGT AT GL variant priced at RM99,000 on the road without insurance.

A press release yesterday said the Triton VGT AT GL caters to those who seek an affordable pick-up truck with automatic transmission.

“Besides being the most competitively priced automatic pick-up in the market, the Triton AT GL also offers five years’ or 200,00km warranty, which gives customers the confidence and peace of mind to own one.

“The new variant comes with 2-Din Audio with USB compatibility, 4WD selector and automatic climate control. Aesthetics-wise, the Triton VGT AT GL comes with front dark chrome grille, side-step and 16-inch alloy wheels,” said the press release.

The Triton is powered by the latest 2.4-litre Mivec turbodiesel engine with Variable Valve Timing technology.

Coupled with Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT), it produces a strong 181 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque.

“This is achieved through Mivec’s finer control of the engine valves for improved performance, while lightweight aluminium alloy blocks keep weight to a minimum.

“This modern powerhouse also uses a timing chain for lower maintenance costs and a longer service lifespan. It also boasts minimum levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) for a comfortable drive and further enhancing the Triton’s car-like refinement,” said the press release.

The press release pointed out that even with a much more affordable price-tag, the Triton does not sacrifice on safety.

“The 4×4 pick-up comes with Active Stability and Traction Control (ASTC) system, that assists in keeping the vehicle in control during over-steer and under-steer situations or slippery and rugged conditions, by maintaining traction.

“The strong chassis of the Triton also helps to ensure better drivability and greater durability with day-to-day usage heavy loading (tested up to one tonne) on rough terrain, providing greater assistance to those who are looking for greater workhorse usage.”

Other safety features include Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Active Stability Control, Traction Control and Hill-Start Assist (HSA), and Trailer Stability Assists (TSA).

To view the Mitsubishi Triton AT GL, go to the Jimisar Autotrade Sdn Bhd showrooms at Lot 12144, Block 16, Jalan Sherip Masahor here; Lot 2475, Brooke Drive in Sibu; or Lot 4204 & 4205, Parkcity Phase 6 in Bintulu.

Call the Kuching branch on 082-457810 or look for Jimisar Autotrade Mitsubishi Motors on Facebook; call Sibu on 084-312779 or look for Mitsubishi Motors – Sibu on Facebook; call Bintulu on 086-337868 or look for Mitsubishi Motors – Bintulu on Facebook; or go to mitsubishi.jimisar.com.