MPP councillors, staff pledge to fight graft

KUCHING: Staff and councillors of Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) yesterday signed the Integrity Pledge to mark their commitment to eradicate corruption.

The ceremony at MPP headquarters in Kota Padawan was witnessed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak principal assistant director Chang Ching and MPP chairman and deputy chairman Lo Khere Chiang and Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim, respectively.

Lo, in his remarks, urged MPP staff to live a life of true integrity and not get involved in malpractices and other undesirable acts which can lead to corruption.

“Live as a person of true integrity. Avoid those who are not trustworthy and do not associate yourself with them, and the choice will be much clearer and easier to make,” he said.

Chang, meanwhile, said the fight against corruption, which he described as a cancer and the root cause of destruction, is an ongoing affair that needs society’s full support and commitment.

He stressed that the state government, under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, was serious in fighting corruption as evidenced by the signing of the Corruption-Free Pledge by ministers and assistant ministers, including Abang Johari.