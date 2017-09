Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Museum is collecting and collating information on all shipwreck sites in Sabah’s waters.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that shipwreck sites that serve as diving spots would be preserved and protected.

However, the challenge that the State is facing in the matter is how to outrun the shipwreck treasure hunters, he said.

“They are faster than us,” he lamented.