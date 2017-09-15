Non-Islamic religious bodies, Chinese schools to get annual allocation Sept 19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will disburse its annual allocation to non-Islamic religious bodies, Chinese and mission schools from September 19, said Minister of Special Tasks, Datuk Teo Chee Kang.

He said Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman would personally present the allocation to 250 non-Islamic religious bodies and Chinese schools from the west coast at the Hakka Hall on September 19.

Teo said the schools and religious bodies that would be receiving the state allocation next Tuesday included those from Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Tuaran, Kota Belud, Papar, Beaufort, Ranau and Sipitang areas.

He said the State Government would also present the allocation in Kudat, Interior, Sandakan and Tawau in due course.

Teo, who chairs the State Government’s Allocation for Chinese Schools and Non-Islamic Religious Bodies Committee, said the State Government had decided to disburse the funding sooner this year so that the beneficiaries, particularly schools, could start planning their maintenance or development projects to be carried out during the year-end school holidays.

He said the committee had five meetings to evaluate the applications submitted by schools and religious bodies.

Teo said the committee also ‘turun padang’ to inspect the maintenance and development projects carried out by the schools, temples and churches that applied for the state grant and was happy with their progress.

Representatives of the schools and religious bodies who will be receiving the allocation on September 19 are reminded to be at the Hakka Hall at 1pm sharp.