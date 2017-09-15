RM101 mln allocation to modernise railway services in Sabah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government through the Ministry of Transport has approved an allocation of RM101 million to upgrade the railway infrastructure and service in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said the allocation was approved for the implementation of three projects, namely to upgrade the railway tracks from Halogilat Beaufort to Tenom, acquisition of three new diesel multiple units (DMUs) and to conduct a study about communication system for the railway service in Sabah.

“The study will identify suitable and modern communication equipment to be installed in order to enhance the safety level of the existing railway tracks that stretch 134 kilometres from Tanjung Aru to Tenom.

“All three projects are expected to commence this year.”

Pairin, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure Development, said the state government was in the midst of modernizing the train services in Sabah to encourage more to adopt this mode of transportation.

He said his ministry was also aware of public demand to expand the railway network across Sabah.

“A comprehensive study needs to be done and this matter is under our ministry’s planning,” he said when officiating at the National Railway Awareness Programme for Sabah Zone at Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic here yesterday.

The event was organized by the Department of Polytechnic Education (JPP) under the Ministry of Higher Education in cooperation with Technology Depository Agency (TDA). Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic was the last stop in the series of roadshows held in six selected polytechnics nationwide.

Pairin said Sabah Railway Department had recently launched a new set of trains that operated along the 48-kilometre route between Beaufort and Tenom.

“This new development will indirectly attract domestic and foreign tourists, thereby boosting our tourism potential and economy of the local communities.”

Earlier, Pairin said Kota Kinabalu was expected to experience serious traffic congestion in the next five years with the growing population.

“Moreover, each family member usually owns a car here.

“Hence, it is not surprising that the issue of traffic congestion could become critical unless alternative modes of transportation are provided or new roads are built.”

In Sabah, he said road constructions had to take into consideration various factors, especially geology and earthquake risks.

“We have shared our ideas with expertise from countries that are prone to earthquakes so that their technology could be applied in road constructions in the future.”

Pairin said the expansion of road system would overcome traffic congestion.

He added that among other efforts being planned were the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and Light Rail Transit System (LRT).

On the event, Pairin said the National Railway Awareness Programme served to disseminate information and expose the students to the skills requirements in the railway industry, especially that in the state.

“The rapid development of the railway industry in the country will increase the demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers, therefore giving opportunities for local graduates to fill in the vacancies.”

Meanwhile, TDA Industry Development and Advisory Division senior director Azman Omar said the programme was a joint initiative to close the gap in human capital demand of the railway industry in Malaysia.

“It is expected that the industry requires around 68,000 workers by 2030 while the existing manpower is approximately 18,000 workers.”

TDA is an agency under the Malaysian Finance Ministry which carries out industrial collaboration programmes (ICP) with industrial players such as Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), Thales Group, CKM Landas Sdn Bhd and Asian Rail Academy to offer ‘Railway Rolling Stock and Signaling and Communication’ modules in selected learning institutions including polytechnics based on the current standards and market demand.

With the rapid developments in the railway industry, Azman said the government was expected to spend more than RM150 billion till 2022 to build railway infrastructures and systems in Malaysia.

He said offering railway training modules in learning institutions was in line with the 11th Malaysia Plan (MP11) to enhance our human capital and propel the country towards achieving developed nation status.

On the other hand, Department of Polytechnic Education deputy director-general (operations) Dr Mohammad Naim bin Yaakub said industrial collaboration was a necessity as the industries played an important role in providing work experience, especially to polytechnic students.

“I believe this will ensure we produce manpower who meet the specific needs of industries.”

He said the Department of Polytechnic Education was committed in developing curriculum and programmes specifically for the railway sector.

“Among the steps taken was the addition of a new course under the Mechatronic Engineering Diploma programme, namely the Signaling and Communication course, in tandem with the needs of the railway industry.”