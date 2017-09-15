Sabah proposes DFTZ at KK Industrial Park

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah hopes the Federal government through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), will consider utilising the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) as a Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Raymond Tan Shu Kiah, who is also the Industrial Development Minister, said such an economic hub could encourage more companies in Sabah, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to engage in e-commerce.

“Hence, it will help the state embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0 era. The Internet business or e-commerce is something that some of us are already engaged in. It is important that we create a cluster of e-commerce operators within what we would call a DFTZ at KKIP, which has about 280 business operators,” he told reporters after opening an outreach programme on Industry 4.0 and DFTZ yesterday.

It was jointly organised by MITI and SME Corp Malaysia.

Tan said that his ministry felt it was important to propose the idea to MITI and SME Corp Malaysia during the outreach programme, so that Sabah would not be left out, when the Industry 4.0 policy is drawn up at year-end.

Meanwhile, SME Corp Malaysia chairman, Tan Sri Ir Dr Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid said MITI and SME Corp Malaysia should take note of Tan’s proposal to develop the DFTZ in Sabah. He said although the DFTZ was still a new idea, having been launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in March, it is viewed as a smart platform for entrepreneurs to carry out their businesses.

“For example, the clearance on goods to be shipped out will become faster, with the involvement of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department,” he added.

Najib had said Malaysia aimed to double the SME export growth rate by 2025 with the DFTZ and estimates US$65 billion worth of goods would move through it, with 60,000 direct and indirect jobs created as a result.

Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman, Jack Ma has chosen to work with Malaysia to develop the DFTZ, the first outside of China, which would utilise new technology to empower small businesses and young entrepreneurs. — Bernama