SEA Games gold medallist appointed as anti-drug icon

KENINGAU: SEA Games gold medallist Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian was appointed by the district’s National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) as its anti-drug Icon.

NADA Keningau chief officer Azry Golbin @ Azmi said here yesterday that the appointment of Rayzam Shah was based on his outstanding performance throughout his athletic career and his contribution to the nation in sports.

He said the agency also took into account his high spirits and perseverance in towards achieving his goals.

“These features are very suitable to be a good example to the community, especially to young people in this area.

“In addition, having a friendly character while associating with the community and always being humble are very attractive qualities to the NADA in appointing him as an icon, which could help the agency in delivering anti-drug messages to the community,” said Azry.

He also pointed out that Rayzam has many followers in social media, especially on Facebook and Instagram.

“Through his appointment as an anti-drug icon, it is hoped that all youths can emulate the positive attitude that Rayzam Shah has and stay away from drug abuse,” added Azry.