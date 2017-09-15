Senheng rethinking its business model for transformation to digital business

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A campaign ‘Seamless 4U’ that runs until Nov 30 is held in conjunction with Senhenag’s 28th anniversary.

Senheng is rewarding its PlusOne members with wonderful offers including RM5 million worth of vouchers to be given away and special anniversary discounts up to 40 per cent.

It is offering low interest rate of 0.88 per cent using Aeon Easy Payment Scheme, and Maybank credit card members stand a chance to win Samsung Galaxy Note 8 devices.

The three-month long event aims to introduce Senheng’s latest business direction for the year – the seamless business model.

The seamless concept is a cross-channel business model that Senheng adopts to enhance customer experience with the objective of offering better information, more convenience, added value and ultimately overall improved shopping experience, according to a recent media release.

“In order to address our customers’ demand for seamless service – providing a consistent cross-channel experience and offering personalised interactions, we took stock of our operational capabilities,” it said.

The retailer asserted that it had to stretch its boundaries to succeed in the digital business era.

Towards this end, Senheng required rethinking of the business model to decide how to transform into digital business, and make the right technology investment to sustain the leadership position.

“Strong retail presence with 120 outlets nationwide, combined with online channel, can tap into the emerging younger segment whose shopping and buying behaviour has changed,” it added.