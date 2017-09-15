SMEs to benefit from Malaysia’s strong retail sales

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Malaysia’s retail sales are expected to remain strong and this should bode well for small medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in the sector, analysts observed.

The research arm of AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) pointed out that in Malaysia, retail sales continued its double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive month.

It added, in July retail sales accelerated by 14.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) from 13.9 per cent y-o-y in June.

At the same time, wholesale trade expanded by 9.2 per cent y-o-y from 8.4 per cent y-o-y in June while motor vehicle sales surged 9.8 per cent in July, a leap from minus 4.8 per cent y-o-y recorded in June.

“We expect retail sales to remain strong supported by tourism, government investments, better consumer sentiments, online sales where many international retailers operate apart from shops, and mobile wallets and related financial services between Alibaba’s financial affiliate, Ant Financial Services Group and Malaysian bank CIMB.

“Additional booster will come from the festive seasons,” it said.

“Hence, we feel this should bode well for SMEs involved in this segment of the business, contributing about 62 per cent of the total SME services sector which in turn accounts for about 59 per cent of its GDP. It is important to take note that most of the businesses in Malaysia are SMEs.

“We project the SME GDP to grow around 6.1 to 6.3 per cent in 2017 with Malaysia’s GDP targeted at 5.7 to 5.9 per cent,” the research team opined.

Meanwhile, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (MIDF Research) pointed out that Malaysia’s retail sales’s 14.1 per cent y-o-y growth is the highest growth seen.

Overall, it pointed out that Malaysia’s distributive trade is at its highest in three years.

“Distributive trade rose strongly by 11.1 per cent y-o-y in July 2017, fastest growth since March 2014. The solid growth in distributive trade was contributed by robust expansion in sales of motor vehicles, wholesale trade and retail trade.

“For instance, sales of motor vehicles soar up by 9.8 per cent y-o-y during the month, fastest expansion in two years.

“As for retail trade, the sub-component of distributive trade registered a new record with growth momentum stood at 14.1 per cent y-o-y,” MIDF Research said.

It opined, “We opine the robust expansion was partly due to softening inflation, sanguine business environment and improved labour market.”

All in, MIDF Research commented, “We believe the strong performance in external trade translates into better sales, employment and most importantly improvement in domestic spending. Besides, with the slowdown in inflation rate, the economic condition gives extra rooms for domestic consumption to rise steadily in July.

“We expect the upbeat momentum in Malaysia’s domestic spending will continues until the end of this year.”