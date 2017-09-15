SOS Kids donates to improve clinical services at SGH

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Society for Critically Sick Children (SOS Kids) has donated a drying cabinet (priced about RM35,000) and 10 bedside cabinets (RM6,800) to Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Paediatric General Ward of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) respectively to improve clinical services.

The items were handed over recently.

After learning of the hospital’s dire need for the equipment at PICU and the general ward, SOS Kids raised funds to procure the equipment for the hospital through ongoing medical educational activities for healthcare workers between January 2016 and August 2017.

To date, the Society has organised seven medical seminars since its inception in 2013.

Established in 2013, SOS Kids strives to help children facing or have survived life threatening illnesses and their families coping with their medical conditions and meeting their medical needs in the long journey to recuperation and recovery.

They aim to enhance the clinical expertise of healthcare workers in caring for critically sick children through medical education activities.

The public who wish to support the activities of SOS Kids can write a cheque to The Society for Critically Sick Children or donate online to the Society’s Public Bank Bhd account number 3183778731.

Visit the Society’s official Facebook page www.facebook.com/soskidskuchingsarawak for more details.