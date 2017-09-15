Special panel needs to be set up immediately — DPM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday called for the setting up of a special committee to investigate the fire that claimed 23 lives at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious residential school here.

“We have to set up the committee immediately. We don’t have to wait for the cabinet meeting next Wednesday to discuss it.

“It is crucial for all quarters involved, the ministries concerned to sit together and discuss,” he said, and offered himself to chair the committee.

He told reporters this after visiting victims who were rescued in the fire.

Ahmad Zahid said it was important for all quarters to learn from the incident so that it would not happen again in future.

Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam, at a media conference yesterday, said the ministry did not rule out the possibility of setting up a special committee and would bring up the matter to the cabinet at its next meeting.

A total of 21 students and two wardens were killed in fire at the religious school at Jalan Keramat Ujung here yesterday. — Bernama