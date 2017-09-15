STA contributes RM1 million to 19 social and welfare organisations

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Timber Association (STA) yesterday distributed financial contributions amounting to RM1 million to 19 social and welfare organisations in the state.

The presentation of the financial contributions was also held in conjunction with Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 81st birthday celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, STA honorary secretary Dato Henry Lau said the forest and timber industry recognises the importance of social responsibilities because without improving the living standard of fellow citizens and the environment, the industry’s standing will be nothing more than just a ‘greedy machine’.

He added that those carrying out illegal activities are making things worse for industry players who abide by the law.

“As a collective body, STA represents its members to be mindful of our social responsibilities,” he said.

STA was established in 1971 and was restructured in 1988 to bring together timber industry players in Sarawak under one roof as envisioned by Taib, the then Chief Minister.

Lau said it was Taib’s far-sighted vision as the then Chief Minister to have an umbrella association provide a platform for all timber companies in Sarawak to function as a cohesive entity working closely with the state government and its agencies to meet challenges and for the beneficial progress of all stakeholders.

He added that since then, through the encouragement of Taib and the cooperation and support from various governing agencies, STA and its members were able to not only progress, but also overcome many challenges including rising costs, volatility of markets, financial crisis, attacks by non-governmental organisations, as well as unfair and illegitimate activities and practices clouding the credibility of the government in general and the timber industry players in particular.

“Under Tun’s (Taib) leadership as Chief Minister of Sarawak from 1981 to 2014, we were fortunate to enjoy progressive years to achieve significant role in revenue generation and provide gainful employment among other things, and from here many of our members are able to branch out and expand their economic activities,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, applauded STA for its continuous contributions towards a better society and urged that it continue to play an active role for the advancement of the state.

To the recipients, he hoped that the RM1 million provided by STA would assist them in carrying out their social and welfare projects as well as activities that benefit the people of Sarawak.

This year’s recipients were Senior Citizens’ Service Centre Kuching, Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Kuching Autistic Association, Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak Branch, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Sarawak Heart Foundation Kuching, Sarawak Society for the Blind, Forest Department Recreational and Social Club (Foressa), Forest Department Islamic Welfare Association (Perkijap), P. Ramlee Fan Club Kuching, Pertubuhan Sahabat Pencinta Elmu Kuching, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia), Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (Forum), Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS), Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak, and Federation of Melanau Associations of Sarawak.

Taib, who attended the ceremony, presented the contributions to the recipients.