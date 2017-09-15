Teraju warns public of illegal scams using its trademark

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) yesterday cautioned the public of false messages and scams that have been circulating via the social media platforms to apply for government grants through commission agents who have adopted its trademark.

Teraju said it was aware that there were agents or syndicates that had been actively promoting such dubious services, offering assistance to the general public seeking grants or government financial support.

“Teraju wishes to state that no such endorsement of third parties were made to facilitate such applications.

“Don’t be misled by such attempts, and refrain from corresponding with anyone who is part of the syndicate,” it said in a statement today.

Teraju also said that it would not be responsible for any losses arising from such scams and would not hesitate to take legal action against those perpetrators out to deceive members of the public through the fraudulent use of its branding.

Members of the public encountering such scams may report to Teraju at 03-7839 8000 or email info@teraju.gov.my or alert its administrators at https://www.facebook.com/terajuofficialpage/.— Bernama