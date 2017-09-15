Two Thai women detained for prostitution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: Police detained two Thai women for offering sex services at a hotel in Beverly Hills, Jalan Bundusan here yesterday.

Sabah Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Salehhudin Abdul Rahman said police personnel from the CID D7 unit (gambling, vice, secret society) made the arrests after they were tipped off to the prostitution activities taking place in the area around 10pm on September 13.

Investigation revealed the women, both age 20, would offer sex services through the WeChat application for RM200.

Police also seized 13 condoms, two tubs of KY gel, cellphones and RM614 believed to be earning from the suspects’ activity.

The suspects were taken to the Penampang police station to be investigated under Section 372 B of the Penal Code for soliciting for the purpose of prostitution.