UBER – Changing the way Malaysia moves

Believe it or not, not owning a car in Malaysia isn’t the end of the world.

This might seem hard to believe, looking at vehicle ownership trends in Malaysia. Did you know, according to market research agency Nielsen in 2014, Malaysia had the third highest rate of car ownership in the world, with 93 percent of households owning a car? Malaysia is also placed third in the world among countries with the highest incidence of multiple car ownership, with over half (54 percent) of households having more than one car.

Counterintuitively, living a car-free lifestyle has some pretty amazing benefits. In Malaysian cities, urbanites are always on the go; whether it’s zipping to a business meeting by day, rolling up in style to the hottest hangout on a Saturday night, or mall-hopping during the weekend. However, in getting their way around, locals and tourists sometimes come up against traffic jams, a lack of interconnectivity for public transit, overcrowding and expensive charges (for parking, tolls or fuel).

Smartphones have proven to be game-changers in the recent rise of urban transportation alternatives. Getting a ride is now as easy as downloading an app or visiting a website. Maps and route-planning tools have gone digital. Communication is instant, while ecological awareness at an all-time high. These factors have combined to make ridesharing an increasingly prominent part of the contemporary transportation conversation. Today, ridesharing is being embraced by a wider group of people than ever before. Companies like Uber are redefining the on-demand urban transportation landscape.

When Uber came into inception in 2009, the idea was simple – push a button, get a ride. Eight years later, Uber is now present in 77 countries and more than 600 cities worldwide, and just in May 2017, reached its 5 billionth trip. The network’s possibilities are endless and Malaysia is definitely not left behind. Celebrating three years since Uber landed in Malaysia in 2014, Uber’s presence is strong in 15 cities across Peninsula and East Malaysia. Its connectivity is boundless – and our very own Malaysians are continuing to reap benefits from it.

Access to public transportation is a much-needed necessity especially for those who live further away from urban centres. If one does not own a car, or can’t afford to own one – what are the options? It has been reported by Uber that 25% of its total trips begin or end at a train station – a great example of how it complements public transport and addresses first- and last-mile connectivity.

Technology has made it possible for anyone who needs a ride to connect with someone who has a car – something unimaginable in the past. It affords all of us the option of moving around reliably and conveniently while we tend to other important tasks on the go.

Uber’s partnerships with the National Council for the Blind Malaysia (NCBM) and the Malaysian Federation for the Deaf (MFD) demonstrate how its technology empowers many more Malaysians to improve their lives. Through NCBM, visually-impaired Malaysians are given a choice for moving around conveniently and reliably.

Technology has also offered seniors and their caretakers an easier way to use ride sharing, so that no matter where a senior needs to be – and where their caretaker is located – a safe, reliable ride is just a few taps away. This is a fast-growing age bracket today, with nearly 10% of the global population consisting of people aged 65 and over, and that percentage is expected to increase. Most seniors are concerned about losing their mobility as they age, and that their loved ones can feel overwhelmed when managing the senior’s transportation needs. Keeping these insights on top of mind, the Uber app has been innovated to be more inclusive by enabling Uber users to seamlessly request a ride for their loved ones and see that their loved ones are safe from doorstep to destination or vice-versa.

Ultimately, we want riders and driver-partners to truly experience for themselves what Uber’s technology can do for them. The government’s recognition of ridesharing positively aligns with our vision of how technology transforms the way people move in Malaysia, making transportation reliable and convenient for all. This further shows the potential that ridesharing has in going a long way towards solving urban mobility issues and transforming the country’s transportation landscape on the whole.

Ride-sharing technology is still new to many Malaysians, although the idea is catching on rapidly because of how easy it is to get a ride at a touch of a button.

“Ultimately, we want Malaysians to experience these benefits for themselves. Our riders and driver-partners are a testament to the growing network that we envisioned. When we first began, the simple idea of pressing a button and getting a ride sounded like science fiction. Today, on a larger scale, we’re not just providing riders an option to travel, or driver-partners an opportunity to earn, but we’re also changing the way Malaysia moves in the urban mobility landscape. With Malaysia having one of the highest private car ownership levels in the world, we’re getting people to think about how they could be part of the solution to reduce traffic congestion, enjoy more convenience, and even contribute to improving the environment. With less car ownership, it isn’t so difficult to imagine a world where we build fewer car parks and more parks instead,” said Leigh Wong, Head of Communications for Malaysia and Singapore.

With all the technological advancements pioneered by Uber as well as recent positive developments in the Malaysian public transportation landscape, maybe it’s time to consider a car-free lifestyle?