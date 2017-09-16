Additional safety features slated for ‘tahfiz’ centre in Sibu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The fire safety and security aspects of the Akademi Tahfiz Darul Huffaz Annur here will be further strengthened.

In this regard, Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health Dr Annuar Rapaee said he had been seeking advice from the Fire and Rescue Department on installing additional safety features at the religious school.

He told reporters this after visiting the academy at Kuda Road here yesterday together with Sibu Fire and Rescue station chief Abdul Mutalif Jaafar.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research, said the visit was prompted by the fire tragedy that befell the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah ‘Tahfiz’ (religious school) at Jalan Datuk Keramat in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, which killed 23 students and two wardens.

“The purpose of my visit today together with Fire and Rescue Department is to make sure the centre complies with the department’s requirement.”

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, also said he would provide fire extinguishers to the centre.

Meanwhile, Abdul Mutalif said the department would survey the place and come up with the necessary requirements, including the proposal for an additional staircase outside the premises.

Akademi Tahfiz Darul Huffaz Annur is sponsored by Sibu Muslims Welfare Trust Board (Lakis).

According to its manager Mohd Helmi Abu Bakar, the academy began operations in December 2015. It houses 10 full-time students who occupy the two rooms on the first floor. There are about 40 part-time students who only come for night classes.

A resident warden is tasked with looking after the 10 young charges. The centre has two teachers.