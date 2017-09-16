All about reclaiming rights under IGCR, MA63

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

HE explained that he was not pushing for anything new, but what was already on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Full autonomy was the status we had before Sept 16, 1963.”

That was the answer given by former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem to the questions about his administration’s quest for the return of full autonomy to Sarawak (and Sabah) on TV3’s ‘Soal Jawab’ special programme broadcast in conjunction with Malaysia Day back in 2015.

Adenan – the state’s fifth chief minister – passed away on Jan 11 this year.

Truly, the past leaders agreed with and rendered their compromise for the terms, caveats and safeguards upon signing very important documents such as the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGCR) and the MA63, as well as approved the amendments to the Federal Constitution in accordance to Annex A of the MA63.

Yet for more than 50 years, the past federal leaders seem to have overseen the IGCR and MA63.

The people in the Malaysian Borneo states, on the other hand, have not been assertive in making their demand for the rights as provided under these two key documents — possibly due to the ignorance or cluelessness of such rights.

It appears that such awareness was triggered when Adenan started to speak about Sarawak autonomy in June 2015.

His boldness in reclaiming what rightly belonged to the state the MA63 had opened the eyes of Sarawakians and Sabahans from all walks of life.

This said, as Malaysians celebrate Malaysia Day today, there are still those – including Sarawakians – who do not really know what the MA63 was all about.

Historic document

The MA63 is an agreement signed by the UK, Federation of Malaya, North Borneo (Sabah), Sarawak and Singapore on July 9, 1963 in London.

It was the result of what started as the recommendation stated on the Cobbold Commission Report – formed as an outcome from negotiations between the Federation of Malaya government and the British government, aimed at exploring the views of communities in North Borneo and Sarawak on the idea of Malaysia.

It is known that the MA63 and IGCR can never be amended by anyone including the Malaysian Parliament, unless the territories that originally signed them decided once more to return to the discussion table and renegotiate a new future.

Most importantly, the MA63 is an international document – not just any agreement that the federal government could ignore and amend as it pleases.

The MA63 was registered with the United Nations (UN) on Sept, 21, 1970 by the ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’ bearing the registration number ‘10760’.

Without the MA63 and the IGCR, the Federation of Malaya, North Borneo, Sarawak and Singapore would never combine to form the Federation of Malaysia.

In other words, the MA63 was responsible for the birth of a new nation – Malaysia.

‘Never a ready-made country’

According to Zainnal Ajamain, the author of the book ‘The Queen’s Obligation’, Malaysia was never a ‘ready-made country’ – the MA63, therefore, served as a framework for nation-building and it continues to be a work in progress.

He wrote that the Federation of Malaya was not a full-fledged self-governing country given that it achieved its independence from the British just five years earlier.

“By comparison to a human lifespan, the Federation of Malaya was only a ‘toddler’ – one expected to raise ‘newly-born twins’,” he said.

Zainnal also wrote that MA63 was a well-crafted document serving to protect the Borneo states.

“The Federation of Malaya could amend the Federal Constitution hundreds of times to suit its needs; it could even evoke a ‘State of Emergency’ to circumvent the caveats and safeguards provided under the IGCR and MA63.

“The Federation of Malaysia, however, could not change whatever that had been written on both IGCR and the MA63 without the concurrence of all parties that signed them – excluding those who left it (Singapore).”

Adding further, Zainnal wrote that Malaysia was formed because the British had to decide on how best to position its two colonies – Sabah and Sarawak – within the framework of newly emerging countries in South East Asia, without jeopardising its sphere of influence in this part of the world.