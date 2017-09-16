Bodybuilders get cash boost from MSNS

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Three Sarawakian bodybuilders received assistance from the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) yesterday as they are preparing for the Ninth World Bodybuilding Championship to be held in Mongolia next month.

According to Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, the recipients are Buda Anchah, Dr Malvern Abdullah and Awang Azizul Ghani.

He commented that the trio have done Sarawak and Malaysia proud by winning medals, and their hardwork and achievements are recognised by the state government.

“Let this be a motivation for other Sarawakian athletes who aspire to be the world’s greatest.

“We want Sarawakians to know that we appreciate these type of athletes, and we hope more Sarawakians will win international awards from now on,” he said during a press conference at Stadium Sarawak yesterday.

Each bodybuilder received RM3,000.

The trio’s latest success were at the 51st Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Championships held in Seoul, South Korea last moth.

Malvern won gold medal in the Flyweight (60kg) category, Buda bagged two medals; silver in Lightweight (70kg) category and a bronze in the Masters category, and Awang Mohd took the bronze in the Welterweight (75kg) category.

Meanwhile, Snowdan hoped that the national sports council or bodies would do something to help Sarawakian and Sabahan athletes in their travelling expenses while competing in national or international tournaments.

“It would be nice if the national sport council or bodies would pay for their travel expenses at least from East Malaysia to Peninsular Malaysia.

“It is quite costly for Sarawakians to compete in international tournaments because they have to fork up extras,” he said.

Sarawak Bodybuilding Association president Dato Wee Hong Seng and MSNS director Dr Ong Kong Swee were also present at the press conference.