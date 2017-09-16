From ‘Kuda’ to ‘Panda’

Progress in sports since 1963

HISTORICALLY, track-and-field or athletics has been the main attraction in multi-sports events, from the Olympics to the SEA Games. In Sarawak, it was also the first sport to stage the first statewide competition – the Sarawak Amateur Athletics Association (SAAA) Championships.

The annual meet paved the way for the fi rst Sarawak athletes to compete regularly – fi rst in Malaya and then in the Borneo, Commonwealth and Asian Games as subjects of the British Colony. After independence, athletics also produced the state’s first Olympian – hurdler Bala Dita was the only Sarawakian included in the Malaysian contingent for the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bala – originally known as ‘Kuda’ – was selected after he clocked a sensational 14.6sec in the 110m hurdles in 1962, more than half a second faster than anyone in contemporary Malaya, Singapore and Borneo. What was remarkable was that Kuda achieved this during an era when local athletes trained and competed on grass. The Kelabit highlander’s special talent was spotted by accident by a visiting American coach. Kuda was not even introduced to athletics while schooling. It was only after he signed on with the police force that the six-footer attracted interest, initially for his strength and agility; fi rst excelling in the shot put, discus and rugby, and later for the ability to also run and hurdle— very fast!

Neither was he ever sent for special training overseas, except the brief stints in Kuala Lumpur with the national team.

Top talents

How times have changed! Our present top athletes, while undoubtedly talented in their own right, are the product of talent identification and development programmes, sports schools, overseas training stints, local and foreign coaching expertise, sports science and state-of-the-art facilities — not to mention financial and other incentives and recognition.

Little is left to chance.

At the recent 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian athletics squad won eight gold medals – its biggest haul since 2005. Two of the three gold medallists who also shattered SEA Games records were from Sarawak. The success of Jackie Wong and Grace Wong provides a good illustration of how far sports have progressed since 1963.

Both Jackie and Grace are hammer throwers from the same alma mater, Sarikei High School. They got their start in the event under Ling Neng Nung, appointed by the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) as head coach at the Sarikei-based centre of excellence for throws.

Jackie, who is older by eight years at 25, won at the Inter-State Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) Championships three times (2008 to 2010). He then moved to Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) in Kuala Lumpur to pursue pre-university studies and also join the national training programme.

His brilliance carried him to three consecutive gold medals in Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2008, 2010 and 2012.

After graduating from BJSS, he remains with the national squad while studying at Universiti Pertanian. He made his SEA Games debut as a 19-year-old schoolboy in 2011. His gold at this year’s SEA Games came on his fourth try after taking the bronze in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The ‘Amazing Grace’ first caught media attention in 2010 when the Primary 4 pupil became the national primary schools champion in the shot put — she has won gold medals every year in the MSSM since.

She switched to specialising in the hammer in Form 1 and immediately won the national schools open title competing against girls six years older. In 2014, she made a golden Sukma debut, created a new record and was called up for the national team.

After collecting a bronze at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, the 15-year-old transferred to BJSS where she was trained together with Jackie under national coach Gu Yuan from China. Both were sent for two stints in South Korea in preparation for this year’s SEA Games. Two months before the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, Grace smashed the national record and became the first woman in Southeast Asia to cross the 60m barrier in the event.

‘Diving queen’ The story of our progress in sports since independence ends with our most celebrated diver and most famous sportswoman, Pandelela Rinong Pamg. In 2000, a seven-year old Pandelela from the Bidayuh village of Jugan in the outskirts of Kuching stumbled upon a trial by national selectors, who were on a nationwide search for potential divers.

The future Olympian was literally plucked from obscurity as she packed up to join BJSS. She won gold during her SEA Games debut in 2007 when she was just 14. A year later, she made it to her first Olympics in Beijing.

By 2010, she had won a gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The world-class diver created history at the 2012 London Olympics when she became the first Malaysian woman to win an Olympic medal — a bronze in the 10m individual platform.

This year, Pandelela turns 24. Her world is a far cry from that of Kuda Ditta in the 1960s – when Sarawak had neither an indoor nor outdoor stadium. Today such modern stadia including public swimming pools and synthetic running tracks are found in all major towns across the state.

Just last year the government invested a further few hundreds million ringgit to build new and upgrade existing sports facilities when Sarawak hosted the 18th Sukma.

Among these was the new state aquatics centre, which was named the Pandelela Rinong Aquatics Centre.

Incidentally it was also during the 18th Sukma that Sarawak’s 19-year-old Mohd Rizzua Haizad won the 110m hurdles in 14.54sec, finally erasing Bala Dita’s name from Sarawak’s state record book after 54 years.

And yes, Mohd Rizzua is also a BSJJ alumnus.