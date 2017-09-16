Happy 54th Birthday, Malaysia!

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TODAY we celebrate that momentous day – Sept 16, 1963 – when Sarawak, North Borneo (Sabah), Malaya and Singapore came together under the auspices of Britain, their former colonial master, to form a new nation call Malaysia.

For many years, our country has overlooked this day – acknowledging only National Day on Aug 31 – the day Malaya gained independence in 1957 – and (mis)calculating the age of the nation from that year.

It was not ignorance that led to this mix-up of dates, but a wrong perception of what Malaysia was as a nation that led to this situation.

Those who insist Aug 31, 1957 is the day Malaysia was formed view Sarawak and Sabah as states that joined the Federation of Malaya; instead of two of the four regions that formed a new nation called Malaysia based on the terms and conditions of the Malaysia Agreement signed in 1963 (MA63).

For years, Sarawak and Sabah have sat back and seemingly accepted this mistake until The Borneo Post highlighted it on our front page.

While The Borneo Post cannot claim

to be solely responsible for this awakening of Sarawak and Sabah of their real status in Malaysia as regions instead of mere states, we provided the spark to a discontent that had been bubbling for some time.

Sarawakians and Sabahans are not splitting hairs in insisting that Sept 16, 1963 should be the day that Malaysia marked her birth because the

ramifications of recognising Aug 31 instead are far greater than an argument over dates.

It is the downgrading of Sarawak and Sabah’s status from regions that has led to the erosion of rights and powers enshrined in MA63 over the last 54 years.

It is heartening too that our state government is now taking serious steps to reclaim our status within the nation and the rights that we have lost over the years.

The support of Sarawakians for the state government in this endeavour must not be viewed as a move to secede from Malaysia.

Our state leaders have time and

again assured all that there has never

been any notion of secession in the

efforts to regain Sarawak’s rights and powers.

Sarawak is merely asking for what is rightfully ours and a fair share of development – not special privileges beyond MA63.

Let us all as Malaysians celebrate the birth of our nation today and remind ourselves that our Malaysia is 54 years old – and not 60.

Happy Malaysia Day!

FRANCIS CHAN

Senior Managing Editor

The Borneo Post