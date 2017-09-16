Sarawak 

Hundreds of pupils, staff of SK St Mary take part in grand Malaysia Day celebration

Richard (second row, fourth right) leads everybody in calling out ‘Merdeka’.

SIBU: About 300 pupils and staff members of SK St Mary here converged on the primary school’s compound to celebrate Malaysia Day yesterday.

Pupils were each given the ‘Patriot Sejati’ mask before the start of the programme.

The celebration kicked off with singing of respective national and state anthems ‘Negaraku’ and ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’, followed by calling out of ‘Merdeka’ (Independence) three times.

Headmaster Richard Anok Jalom then led the procession to the school hall, throughout which the participants belted out several patriotic songs including ‘Tanggal 31’ and ‘Jalur Gemilang’.

There was also singing by a choir of prefects and a Merdeka Day documentary video presentation.

