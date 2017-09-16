Man of many first achievements

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MEET Benjamin Angki Kaboy, the deputy chairman of Kanowit District Council and also chieftain of the award-winning 64-door Rantau Kemiding Longhouse Homestay in Kanowit.

The 72-year-old is among few longhouse chiefs in Sarawak who are university graduates.

Angki graduated from the University of Hawaii in Honolulu, the US where he completed his baccalaureate studies.

He returned to the country after graduation in 1971 and worked at a bank for five years before joining Sarawak Shell Bhd as its executive.

He retired from Shell aft er over 19 years with the oil giant and then, decided to return to his longhouse to give back to the community.

His experience from all those years of working was instrumental in the steps that led to the setting up of the homestay.

“The idea started from a coffee shop talk with friends. From there, I pursued it further by asking opinions and advice from those involved in tourism. We set up our homestay programme in 2012, with only 14 doors participating after we attended a course,” he relates.

Angki’s longhouse by Kanowit River, about 4km from the town, was built on stilts in 1936. Today, it still maintains the traditional Iban longhouse structure.

It is also the first longhouse in this district that has an active homestay programme.

Award-winning homestay In January this year, Rantau Kemiding Longhouse Homestay received the Asean Standard Tourism Award for Homestay – one of five award recipients from Malaysia at the awards presentation ceremony in Singapore.

Before that, it bagged the ‘Outstanding Hotel and Accommodation Provider (Homestay) Category Award at the Sixth Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards 2013/2014 and emerged winner of ‘One District, One Industry’ (Homestay Category) of a national-level competi ti on last year.

The longhouse also clinched the ‘Anugerah Desa Cemerlang Sarawak’ (Sarawak Excellent Village Award) in 2006.

Every year, the homestay receives thousands of visitors coming from many places in the world.

Last year alone, it played host to a total of 2,784 visitors – including a Chinese couple from Peninsular Malaysia who had their all-out traditional Iban wedding reception there.

In 2014, it accommodated participants of the annual Sibu BASE Jump event.

Angki is also proud to say that he is the man behind the establishment of the first longhouse chieftains association in the state.

He headed the Kanowit Longhouse Chiefs Association following its setting up in April 2006. The present chairman Tuai Rumah Petay Sibok.

“The association strives to unite all longhouse chieftains in Kanowit with the objective of working closely with the government in community development,” says Angki.

Soon, his counterparts in other districts began setting up up their respective associations – modelling them upon the Kanowit Longhouse Chiefs Association.

Angki is a Kanowit – a sub-ethnic of the Melanau group. Presently, there are only about 300 Kanowits in the state and it is said that their village of origin is Kampung Bedil in Kanowit.

Indeed, it is not too much to say that he is the first Kanowit to graduate from a university and also the first Kanowit to become the chieftain of an Iban longhouse.

On his involvement in local organisations, Angki is the chairman of Rantau Kemiding 1Malaysia Community (K1M) and also the Permuafakatan (Solidarity) K1M Kanowit.

For Malaysia Day, Angki points out that it is a celebration to remember the date Sarawak and Sabah formed Malaysia together with Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore in 1963 – Singapore, however, withdrew from the federation in 1965.

He says his longhouse never fails to host activiti es to mark the celebration every year.

“You can see the state and national flying at our longhouse from Aug 16 to Sept 16 every year.

“Even on National Day, we have our ‘Merdeka Countdown’ on Aug 31 and some fireworks displays to mark the occasion,” he says.